Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Maroon 5 are to perform at the Super Bowl LIII. It has been confirmed that the 'Moves Like Jagger' stars will take to the pitch for the coveted half-time show slot at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 3. A video montage of them both on stage and off stage was posted on their official Twitter account, alongside the hashtag ''#SBLIII''. It has also been revealed that Travis Scott and Big Boi will be joining them on stage, with it believed that Scott asked the NFL to make a joint donation to an ''organisation fighting for social justice'' before agreeing to perform.