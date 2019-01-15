Share:

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said she will be blessed with real happiness only when her father, Nawaz Sharif, will return home.

In his social media message, Maryam Nawaz thanked Allah Almighty for the success Nawaz Sharif achieved in Supreme Court against the NAB appeal in Avenfield conviction, and said, it is a fact that she has never been worried about herself for a moment.

“The true happiness will come to me, when my father will be with me,” she said resting full trust in Allah Almighty about that time coming soon.

Verdict a proof of Nawaz’s

innocence: Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Supreme Court’s verdict has proved that the NAB had framed cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of assumptions and conjectures only.

Reacting to the SC verdict of dismissing NAB appeal against suspension of conviction awarded to former PM and his daughter Maryum Nawaz in Avenfield reference, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Nawaz Sharif will emerge triumphant in every case against him.

The cases based on speculations and surmises cannot hold good for a long time to keep Nawaz Sharif in jail, she said adding, the intentions of former prime minister were clean that is why he had been blessed with this success. Marriyum said corruption of not a single penny