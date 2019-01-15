Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Bloch has said that the masses had been facing difficult times during the last seventy years and they were also losing hope in the PTI government.

Addressing workers convention in Muslim Town, he said that the rulers always believed that “all was OK” while the common man continued to suffer due to poverty, price spiral, unemployment.

The JI Secretary General said that the opposition parties would have to decide their line of action seriously. He said it was not possible for the opposition parties to agree to an agenda against corruption.

However, he said, they would have to decide their own agenda in respect of the supremacy of the constitution and the law, public welfare and accountability.

Liaqat Baloch said that the solution of the Kashmir issue was the life line for the regional peace and stability and it was the responsibility of the world community to ensure right of self-determination to the Kashmiris.

He further said that the nation would express complete solidarity with the Kashmiris on the February five.