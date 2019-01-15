Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said that supplementary budget would not have any effect on common man. Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, he said that those who were not paying taxes would be brought into tax net. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government would continue to support the process of accountability. He said that those who misused national resources would face accountability. Accountability process would continue as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.