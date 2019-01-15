Share:

Karachi - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has taken serious notice of the reports regarding sale of drugs in Korangi.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Chawla expressed his displeasure over the sale of the narcotics in certain parts of cosmopolitan city and asked the head of the special task constituted to eradicate narcotics in the area to bring the drug peddlers into the net of the law. The minister asked the ETO concerned to take immediate action against drug peddlers.

Earlier, the reports were emerged that drugs was being sold at Korangi Chakra Goth graveyard and its adjacent areas.