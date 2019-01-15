Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to develop a volunteer force for natural disasters. Under the accord, NUML students and staff will be enrolled as volunteers to help people during natural disasters, a press release said. PRCS will provide scholarships and internships for NUML students.

Rector NUML Major General Zia Uddin Najam (Retd) and Secretary General PRCS Khalid bin Majeed signed the accord while Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Deans, Directors and staff members of PRCS were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML Major General Zia ud din Najam said that it is need of the hour to mobilize our youth in social work. As a nation we need to do that on war footing grounds to sensitize our youth on social issues, he added. He hoped that MoU will be implemented in true letter and spirit. Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed said that it is a matter of great pleasure for me that NUML and PRCS join hands for such a noble cause. He said that PRCS will provide scholarships as well as certain number of internships to students at NUML.