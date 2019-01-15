The Opposition parties have decided to form a committee to devise a joint course of action on important national matters.
The decision was taken at a meeting of opposition leaders, hosted by Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif over lunch in his chamber at Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday.
According to the statement issued after the meeting, the committee will have representation from all the opposition parties. The opposition parties discussed overall internal, political, economic situation of the country. The participants of the meeting voiced concerns over
They strongly criticized economic policies of the government including the devaluation of
The opposition parties decided to stay united for the protection of the democratic, economic and human rights of the people.