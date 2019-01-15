Share:

RAWALPINDI : A two-day Pak-Qatar business conference organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will held on January 28 at Doha, the capital city of Qatar state. Talking to APP, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem said that RCCI, being the oldest chamber of commerce in the country, had geared up its efforts by arranging visits of delegations of Pakistani businessmen to various parts of world for exploring opportunities of enhancing trade and investments. He said that the delegation related to textile, chemicals, pharmaceutical, electronics and construction industry would participate in the two-day conference that aimed to further strengthen the linkage between Pakistan and Qatar businessmen community. Pakistan has not only huge untapped potential of exports but at the same time it is growing a market with population of around 200 million, offered excellent opportunities for bilateral trade, Malik informed.

The Second Pakistan-Qatar Business and Investment Conference being organized by RCCI will focus on the technical aspects for trade and investment between the two countries, he added.