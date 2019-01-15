Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Monday agreed to explore new avenues for investment in different fields and urged the need to enhance cooperation between the two countries at all levels.

In this regard, Saudi Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz, Governor of Tabuk, called on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interests besides strengthening trade and economic relations. Both agreed to help build a long lasting and mutually beneficial relationship at all levels.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan desired to further strengthen bilateral multi-sector cooperation with Saudi Arabia. He said that Pakistan highly valued its bilateral cordial relations with Saudi Arabia.

“We want to further strengthen cooperation through frequent exchanges,” Sanjrani said.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region as durable peace was direly needed for sustainable development. He also recalled his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and said that high level interactions provided an opportunity to discuss important issues including ways and means to further boost bilateral cooperation through investment.

He also thanked the Saudi side for warm welcome and hospitality during his visit and termed it a manifestation of cordial and brotherly bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said that the visit would further pave the way for enhanced institutional linkages and deepen cooperation in different sectors. The Saudi governor agreed that economic and trade relations between the two countries should be strengthened.