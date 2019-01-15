Share:

LAHORE:- Pakistan have lost one position, slipping behind Sri Lanka to seventh place, in the ICC Test rankings issued here on Monday. Pakistan started the series with 92 points but are now on 88 points, three points fewer than Sri Lanka. The Proteas have overtaken New Zealand and England to take second position. This comes after South Africa defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the final Test to complete a 3-0 clean sweep at home. South Africa gained 4 points to reach 110, two points above England in the list led by India (116 points) after their 2-1 victory over Australia in a four-match series that ended last week.