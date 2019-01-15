Share:

KARACHI - Director Khawaja Group of Industries Khawaja Ahmed Fawad has said that Pakistan can win international medals in tenpin bowling if the government provides international-standard facilities to bowling talent of the country.

Talking to The Nation, Fawad, who is also CEO of SMF, said: “Our bowlers are very skilled but they lack international-standard facilities. I feel the federation should stop international participation for at least one year and use all the government grants and private sector sponsorship to install oiling machines and hire professional coaches, who may impart international-standard coaching to our youth.”

He said: “It is complete and blunt lie that private sector doesn’t look after the talent and hardly lends a helping hand to sports with exception of cricket. The matter of the fact is that we, the Khawaja Group, SMF, Virtual Axis, including other corporate giants, are giving hefty sponsorships to almost every sports. We have made a commitment to ourselves that we will never say no to the bright talent. Our father Khawaja Munir Ahmed Suharwardy, who is also keen sports lover and promoter, has given us strict direction that we have to help the youth to carry forward Pakistani flag and never mind how much we have to invest on future of Pakistan.”

He said for the last several years, they have been regularly conducting tenpin bowling events. “We have sponsored a lot of players to take part in international events, while this year, we have conducted 5th PTBF National Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship with massive was on offer as a prize money. We are thankful to all those, who helped us in conducting the event in a befitting manner and special thanks to Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem and Virtual Axis, who have not only spent huge amount but also participated in the event.

“Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem also accompanied national bowling team in USA as a team manager. He is also vice president of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation. He has especially requested the PTBF to send oiling machine for this particular event, as only Leisure Citi Bowling Club in Islamabad, who is owned by PTBF secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman, has the oiling machine in entire country and he very kindly provided us oiling machine and expert. The world is going so fast and they are using a number of oiling formats, while in Pakistan, we don’t have one single oiling machine in entire country, which is a huge set back. I feel every bowling club must have their own oiling machine and an expert to keep the lanes in order all the time,” he added.

“Our doors are always open for talent, but the government must come forward and help the neglected sports and athletes, as without government support, no game can survive. We are also ready to help in negotiating terms and conditions with the bowling club administrations, as without offering incentives to fresh blood, amateurs and especially the girls, we can’t stand any chance of showing our positive and sports-loving image to international community,” Fawad concluded.