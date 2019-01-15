Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Monday directed to submit compromise to the trail court in a case pertaining to the death of two siblings after consuming poisonous food.

A SHC bench headed Justice Nazar Akbar was hearing bail applications filed by two accused Adnan Aleem and Amir Akhtar, who were employed of the restaurant wherein two siblings were death after eating food.

While counseling on behalf of the accused, Khawaja Naveed Ahmed Advocate informed the court the compromise reached between the parties, the complainant and his wife have forgiven the accused.

The parents whom children had died after consuming food from an upscale restaurant located in a posh neighborhood were also present in the court.

The applicants’ lawyer has also informed that the parents did not wish any further legal action against anyone nominated in the case.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, the court issued direction to submit copies of comprise to the trail court.

On November 10, the health of one-and-a-half-year-old Tufail Ahmed, his elder brother Mohammed Omar, 4, and their mother, Ayesha Ihsan, deteriorated at their home in Defence when they reached there after eating the food from the Arizona Grill restaurant in Zamzama, Clifton. The children had started vomiting after consuming food which caused dehydration, kidney failure and eventually death.

The laboratory reports confirmed that the siblings died from food poisoning as poisonous bacteria was found in the food of the restaurant.

On the direction of the court, the Sindh Food Authority submitted a lab report, which has confirmed that the children had died of poisoning. It explained that there was a high quantity of E.coli bacteria found in the expired meat recovered from the restaurant.

An SFA official told the court that the cause of death was the ingestion of a large quantity of E.coli, according to the lab report.

During the investigation of the case, the police had sealed the restaurant for forensic investigation. Multiple samples of food collected from the restaurant, the victims’ house as well as from the bodies was sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency as well SGS Korangi for examination.

Earlier, the high court had granted bail before arrest of owner of the restaurant Nadeem Mumtaz.

The two employees of the restaurant were arrested under sections 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Sahil police station.