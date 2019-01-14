Share:

Dark is the nation and insane is the king. Parking mafia is charging Rs.50 per vehicle to park the vehicle in surrounding areas of I.I. Chundrigar road without giving any receipt which testify that the amount is not being deposited in public exchequer and surprisingly if anyone refuses to pay Rs. 50 and parks his vehicle at his own risk, his vehicle is lifted by car lifters and those who agree to pay them their set amount i.e. Rs. 50 as parking fees, their vehicles are not lifted by car lifters which clearly shows involvement of car lifters.

The question is that who has authorized them to charge parking fees on the roads and where the money is going taking on account of parking. Concerned authority should look into this matter and resolve the issue of parking at proper parking place instead on roads and then charge fees on parking.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, December 6.