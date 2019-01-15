Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) Secretary Amir-ud-Din Ansari has announced to form PDCA Women Wing and hold countrywide trials very soon to promote women disabled cricket.

Talking to The Nation, Ansari said: “It is my promise that we will provide the same platform and facilities to women disabled players, which we are being given to males. I know when we started disabled cricket, people and even friends were laughing at us, but it was sheer commitment and passion of our founder chairman Salim Karim, who had given his entire life, money and time, which helped disabled cricket flourish in Pakistan and worldwide.”

He said after joining of former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif as PDCA president, their movement has gained huge popularity and right recognition. “Rashid Latif enjoys tremendous reputation among his peers and his arrival is like a fresh drop of water for all of us. I hope under his dynamic presidentship, the PDCA will further flourish.”

About the PDCA’s future plans, Ansari said: “We will hold our second major event Pentengular Cup next month, in which five teams will compete in T20 format. We are also keeping close eyes on the first-ever Disabled World Cup in England in August this year. Earlier, it was planned in July but the organsiers, England and Wales Cricket Board, has rescheduled the dates. Seven top nations including the hosts will feature in the inaugural edition and the world cup will decide our future course of action.”

He said the PDCA is highly active in conducting events for players and also providing jobs and other benefits to disabled players. “The next month Pentengular Cup will give us 5 to 10 fresh players, which will be added to present pool of players. We want to hold long-term training camp at NCA Lahore and Karachi, as world cup is looming large and all the participating nations are giving it top most priority. We also want to go and return with the title.”

“We have to arrange around Rs 8 million for world cup, as we want to carry strong contingent for the mega event. We are confident that the PCB will provide at least half of the amount required to cover expenses. We also have pinned great hopes to our regular sponsors as we are waiting for ECB to inform us about the exact number of contingent allowed for participation,” he added.

“We have a number future stars who can earn laurels for the country. I request the government to provide PDCA annual grants. I am sure the government will provide us with funds and facilities so that we must focus on preparing squad for world cup and other major events,” Ansari concluded.