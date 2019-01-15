Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammd Sarwar will inaugurate the 8th Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2019 Exhibition and Conference today (Tuesday) here at Expo Centre Lahore.

This event is organized by Prime Event Management and is supported by Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association (PPMA), and Group of Researchers and Intellectuals of Pakistan (GRIP). International Conference of Pharmaceutical and biochemical Sciences (IC-PBS), International Conference of Research on Oncology and Cancer Sciences (IC-ROCS), International Conference on Food-Agricultural Sciences and Technologies (IC-FAST) will also be part of event.

Director Prime Event Kamran Abbasi told that there will be more than 200 stalls of 70 plus companies from five countries China, Taiwan, Turkey, Malaysia and Germany.