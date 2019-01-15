Share:

LAHORE - PIA management has finalised a wet deal under which four narrow body planes having at least 15 years of operational life would be inducted, allegedly violating the aviation policy, revealed well-placed sources in Aviation Division. The airline had advertised a tender bearing No TS377626E on January 11 in this regard.

The national aviation policy has clearly laid down restriction on age of used aircraft which is not being followed. They said that as per aviation policy, calendar age of all types of commercial aircraft operated by Pakistani operators shall not be more than twelve (12) years at the time of induction with minimum of 35 per cent remaining operational life. The life of planes being leased is reportedly 15 years and above which is a violation of the aviation policy.

The aviation policy further speaks, “Operational life expectancy of the older aircraft shall be based on international standards considering limitations on maximum hours, flight cycles, chronological age and environmental exposure”. Aircraft older than 20 years, being operated by Pakistani operators, including non-Regular Public Transport (RPT) operators utilizing aircraft for commercial passenger service, shall not be allowed to continue operations in Pakistan. The existing operators shall fulfill this requirement within two years.

Sources in national flag carrier said that irregularities in procurement and fleet induction started when former president Gen. Ziaul Haq appointed AVM Viqar as MD and a retired general as PIA chairman. It was during their tenure that brand new DC10-30 were sold by PIA along with spares to Page Avjet a broker based in Orlando Florida USA who bought old B747-200 nearing their utilization limit alongwith spares and simulator.

PIA ended up with old junk Boeing 747, while the simulator and parts were retained by Page Avjet. Canadian Pacific President is on record that his airline made a net profit of $20 Million, which PIA lost. A senior PIA officer seeking anonymity said that amongst those involved from within PIA were Syed Aijaz, Director Engineering.

Thereafter, PIA became dumping ground for political appointees and retired cronies, its routes were suspended to benefit other airlines in Gulf, Far East, Europe etc by PIA and CAA in connivance with each government that held power. The conflicts of interest of top management whose families were appointed as representatives of main aircraft manufacturers, spare part vendors or top executives of marketing who simultaneously while employed in airline ran their travel agencies, who did not spare even pilgrims performing hajj or Umrah.

Inspite of revelations and malpractices in leasing of aircraft like A-330 from Air Lanka by former PM Advisor on Aviation Shujaat Azeem and Secretary Defence Irfan Elahi to start Premier Service without any spadework or credible business plan, PIA ended up losing Rs3 Billion in just 9 months. Imran Akhtar serving as director logistics/ procurement sold an A-310 to a museum in Germany should have served as a caution for others. But lack of accountability has only served to encourage corruption.

A former CAA director general on condition of not to be named said that in the past, airline licences granted to financially unsound operators gave rise to opportunism, thus compromising safety, security and quality of service in local market. Local operators were allowed unlimited wet leased aircraft operations on domestic as well as international routes. He said that as job market for local pilots, engineers, technicians and cabin crew dissipated, the business of training institutes such as flying clubs etc. were also adversely affected.