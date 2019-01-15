Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal capital despite embracing the weak impacts of fifth Smog season prevailing in the country is embracing the hazardous ambient owing to persistent plastic bags and garbage burning and seemingly the matter is getting out of the authorities hands. Talking to APP, Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) official said the Agency had been vigilant from the day one to monitor and curb the garbage burning to prevent serious environment pollution. She said that PAK-EPA was facing dearth of staff whereas repeated requests had been sent to the quarters concerned to provide assistance so that smooth business of the Agency could be managed. “PAK-EPA has issued notices and charged fines to violators including persons setting up garage heaps to warm hands in cold weathers and others. However, it has been observed that sanitary workers are also involved in lighting up fire in accumulated waste at the street corners of various sectors while some people put dry grass in the fire in certain sectors just to enjoy the little cracking sound while all those environment enemy practices are directly jeopardizing not only their health rather their vicinity which is deplorable,” she added.

PAK-EPA had also managed to create awareness through public exhortations and campaigns which was not solely its job rather all stakeholders including civic bodies and civil society had to come forward play their due role, she remarked. The PAK-EPA official referring to the burning of plastic bags, fruit containers and debris to get warmth during the ongoing cold weather said it was incomprehensible to see that children, youth and adults in the streets and sideways of roads were found heating their hands unwittingly breathing in dangerous gases and vibes. “The emissions arising from the burning of plastic and petroleum soaked linen by motor mechanics to lit up fire outside their workshops in the evening hours needs to be stopped at priority basis as it is having blatant and convincingly harmful impacts over health of the entire area around them,” she added.

She urged the concerned authorities to support PAK-EPA for creating massive awareness among the masses to control the plastic and trash burning which not only caused Smog rather formidable respiratory and health complications. Capital Development Authority (CDA) Director Sanitation Sardar Zimri said around 7-8 million tons of garbage per day, constituting 65 per cent of solid waste of households and 30 per cent of green waste was produced by the federal capital. Only 5 per cent of garbage contains recyclable materials such as paper, cardboard and glass, as well as ferrous and non-ferrous material, he added.