Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting in the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday discussed the ways and means to fully exploit the maritime potential of the country.

It was decided in the meeting to constitute inter-ministerial committee comprising senior representatives from the concerned ministries and Naval Headquarters under Minister for Maritime Affairs to propose reforms in Maritime Sector.

The meeting was attended by Pervez Khattak, Minister for Defence, Zubaida Jalal, Minister for Defence Production, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Naval Staff and senior officers were present during the meeting.

Earlier Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Production, and investment Abdul Razak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed with him on steps being taken by the government on increasing the country’s exports.

He was also accompanied by Chairman Utility Stores Corporation Zulqarnain Ali Khan who also briefed the Prime Minister on the functioning of Utility Stores across the country.

In a separate meeting Minister for National Food Security & Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan briefed him on the working of his ministry.