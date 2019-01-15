Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and strongly criticised the opposition in the parliament for staging a walkout from the house by terming it “tactics’ of seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

The National Reconciliation Ordinance was a controversial ordinance issued by the former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf, on 5 October 2007.

“Billions of rupees are expended on the parliament, whereas the opposition simply walks out of it. This is their strategy of escaping NAB cases,” he said, adding that such cases were not filed by the PTI.

In a Parliament that costs taxpayers billions yearly, yet another walkout in NA by the Opposition shows that this is the only function they intend to perform. These are pressure tactics to seek an NRO & evade accountability for corruption in NAB cases not initiated by PTI. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 15, 2019

He further anticipated that the opposition has not been interested in talks and debates on national issues, instead they have chosen a way of “walkout” from the parliament.

Does democracy mean immunity from corruption of democratically elected political leaders? It seems for them being elected is a license to plunder the country. https://t.co/POpMhLg7L1 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 15, 2019

During a session of the NA on Monday, the opposition walked out of the House as opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif demanded that there be a rebidding for the contracts of the Mohmand dam as the entire procedure seemed questionable.