SIALKOT-The Daska Police have arrested four accused Masser Hussain, his brother Mudassar Hussain, Shamas Din and Umair Shehzad for killing Kasur-based trader Muhammad Niaz, his son Ahmed Niaz along with their driver over a money dispute on December 29, 2018 (two weeks ago).

Addressing a press conference, Daska Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shahid Nawaz Warraich informed that the accused have confessed to have killed Kasur based trader, his son and their driver over a monetary dispute in Sialkot two weeks ago.

The DSP said that the accused first brutally tortured the victims physically and later killed them by strangulating them.

The accused loaded their dead bodies in their rented car and fled away after leaving the car, carrying the dead bodies, near village Dharam Kot-Satrah, Daska tehsil during the night of December 29, 2018.

He revealed that special police investigating teams led by Inspector Usman Buttar (SHO Daska City Police), inspector Muhammad Akhtar Cheema (incharge Homicide Investigation Unit Daska) and sub-inspector Usman Javaid (SHO Satrah Police) utilised scientific methods of investigation and traced out the accused of triple murders within a week under the supervision of Sialkot SP (Investigations) Syed Aun Muhammad.

The police have arrested four main accused killers two weeks after the gruesome incident," he added. The DSP announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for the police teams for arresting the accused killers.

29 power pilferers caught

The Gepco teams have caught red handed as many as 29 consumers for stealing electricity from main cables and tampering with electricity meters in various parts of Pasrur tehsil here on Tuesday.

Gepco Pasrur XEN Rao Habib Ullah told the newsmen here that the police have registered separate cases against the accused consumers and have sent them behind the bars. He said that further investigation is underway in this regard.