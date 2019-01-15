Share:

ATTOCK-Police have launched an awareness campaign of “Drug Prevention” among youth. In this context, a walk was organised which was led by Attock DPO Hasan Asad Alvi. Teachers, lawyers, religious scholars, students and notables from all walks of life participated in the walk. The DPO, while addressing the participants, emphasised the need for collective efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society. He said: “Narcotics has become a threat to our society; and every member of the society must play his/her role in creating awareness and also remain vigilant about the surroundings and seek help from police in case of need.” The DPO said that narcotics were like termite which ate society silently, adding that those peddling drugs would not be spared and brought to justice.

He said that the police officers had started visiting educational institutes and delivering lectures to students and faculty members regarding the menace of drugs. He said that educational institutes could play an important role in bringing about a change the lives of the youth. He said: “Youths are a real asset to our country; and their secure future is our responsibility.”