Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to re-organise the party in the northern areas of the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has sought applications from the aspirants of party offices in Gilgit-Baltistan. A statement issued by the party’s central secretariat says that the party has decided to make appointments for different offices at divisional and district level of G-B.

The aspirants of party offices in the region can submit their applications till January 25.

The statement said that application could be submitted online through party’s official website. It said that applications would be sent in the name of Central Secretary General Arshad dad.