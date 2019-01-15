Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Chief Rashid Naseem has said that only a leadership firmly believing in the Islamic teachings and feeling pride in practicing the teaching of the Quran and the Sunnah in its day to day life could evolve Pakistan on the pattern of the state of Madina.

Addressing the participants of JI central workshop at Mansoora, he said there were contradictions in the words and deeds of the party that had raised the slogan of the state of Madina and it had not taken a single step in this direction during the last six months.

He said the interest-based economy was continuing and there were moves for interest-based loans from the IMF. Rashid Naseem said that the burden of loans on the country was increasing with every passing day and the wheel of the national economy had come to a standstill.