Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that serving the public is the core mission of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was talking to a delegation of the Provincial Ministers and Members of Punjab Assembly who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday. Usman Buzdar said that to fulfill its agenda, the government has started work on roadmap of public welfare.

He said that the PTI government has especially focused on the provision of necessary facilities to the people.