Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reiterating his government’s commitment to freedom of media, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that responsible media plays a vital role in national development and watchdog of masses interests.

He expressed these views while talking to the heads of different departments of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Islamabad on Monday. He said that government was focusing on pursuing structural reforms in line with the party’s manifesto and striving to bring a real change in the country.

The Prime Minister said that in civilised societies would did not allow spreading rumours and fake news adding that government in collaboration with media organisations to control rumour mongering and irresponsible journalism.

The premier unlined the need for close relations with the media to curb the fake news.

He directed the Ministry of Information to play an active role to inform the masses about the government policies. He said that the government was moving ahead according to its manifesto and added that soon their policies would bear fruit and a golden era would begin in the county.

Imran Khan said a strong, vibrant and responsible media plays a pivotal role in development of the country and keeping the people well informed. He said the ministry of information should play a more proactive role to keep the people abreast with the government’s policies through the media.

The Prime Minister said: “We are fully cognizant of the deliberate propaganda campaign unleashed against the government’s policy regarding the media.”

“There is need to expose this propaganda whilst taking on board the media. He said no civilized and responsible society can allow propagation of baseless and fabricated stories,” he added.

He said links with the media should be further strengthened in order to discourage the trend of baseless stories. He said the public relations officers of the ministries should play a more active role in ensuring access to accurate information to the media.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani and Yousaf Baig Mirza and Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil.

Prime Minister asks the KP government to focus on tribal areas merged in the province

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister for forthwith providing basic facilities to those tribal areas that had been merged with the province. “Provide all the facilities including education and health in those areas which have been merged with KP,” he said in a statement.

PM Imran issued a number of directives in this regard including immediate hiring on vacant seats in police department. “Health cards should be provided to five lakh people in those areas without any delay. The provision of health cards should start by the end of January,” he said.

He said it was the government’s top priority to mainstream the tribal areas. The premier said the tribal people were the most affected of terrorism.

Earlier on Monday, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said the government was taking earnest and revolutionary measures to eradicate sense of deprivation among tribal people who would continue to avail old perks and privileges along with facilities available to the settled parts of the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with 100-member Jirga of the former FR Peshawar who called on him here at Governor House in Peshawar.

Shah Farman assured that no law was being introduced contrary to their customs and traditions and added a Nazim would be elected on sub division and FR level of the tribal district.

He directed that a 30-member Jirga comprising tribal elders should be formed to oversee development work in FR Peshawar region.