LOS ANGELES-'Roma' picked up the coveted Best Picture honour at this year's Critics' Choice Awards. The Netflix drama was Sunday evening's biggest winner, taking home four accolades including Best Director for Alfonso Cuaron, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Film.

He also thanked Netflix for ''bringing this film to the people in the mainstream.'' 'Vice' scooped three wins, for Best Hair and Best Make-Up, as well as Best Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy for lead star Christian Bale, who portrays former US Vice President Dick Cheney.

As he accepted the Comedy honour, the actor of the film: ''Time sort of allows it to be considered a comedy but it's really a tragedy.'' He also hailed the movie a ''love story'' to the United States and thanked the country - which he moved to when he was just 17 years old - for the opportunities it had brought him.

He ended the speech with a shout out to late musician Louis Armstrong, adding: ''Because why not, right? He's just a beautiful man.'' And when he picked up the Best Actor prize, the 44-year-old star was very grateful. He said: ''When you can only do really one thing in your life it's great to be recognised for it.''

Black Panther' also took home three prizes, for costume and production design and special effects.The Best Actress award was shared between 'The Wife's Glenn Close and 'A Star is Born's Lady Gaga, who also started the evening by winning Best Song for the movie's 'Shallow'.

The Best Supporting Actor and Actress honours went to 'Green Book's Mahershala Ali and Regina King from 'If Beale Street Could Talk', both of whom won similar accolades at last week's Golden Globes.

Best Acting Ensemble went to 'The Favourite', which also saw Olivia Colman take home the Best Actress in a Comedy prize

In the TV categories, 'The Americans' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' led the winners with three each. The final season of the FX spy drama took home Best Drama Series, and stars Matthew Rhys and Noah Emmerich took Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series respectively.

'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' took Best Comedy Series, and its star Rachel Brosnahan took Best Comedy Actress for the second year in a row, with her co-star Alex Borstein scooping the Supporting Actress accolade.