BEIRUT - Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said Russia is planning on increasing its role in Lebanon despite the west media and diplomatic campaign against such step.

“We will increase our role in Lebanon in 2019 by activating existing economic and military agreements with the country and signing new ones,” Zasypkin was quoted as saying by local Al-Akhbar newspaper on Monday.

“We are waiting for the signature of the new military cooperation agreement after the formation of a government in Lebanon,” he added.

Late in 2018, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri issued a statement confirming that Lebanon will accept Russia’s military aid including millions of Kalashnikov bullets.

“We will accept the military aid offered by Russia and the donation will go to the forces at the Interior Ministry,” said the statement.

During his visit to Moscow in September 2017, Hariri called for Russian support for the Lebanese army and increasing cooperation between the two countries.