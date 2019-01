Share:

The district administration has imposed a ban on the sale and use of all kind of plastic shopping bags in Peshawar.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner office here on Tuesday, DC Peshawar Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed all mega malls and medical stores to dispose of their stock of plastic shopping bags within the period of seven and 15 days respectively.

As per directives, the mega malls have also been asked to use bio-degradable shopping bags while medical stores were asked to use paper bags.