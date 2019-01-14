Share:

KARACHI-Multi-award winning and one of Pakistan’s leading fashion design house Sania Maskatiya has launched the second edit of its winter festive collection titled ‘LuLu’.

‘LuLu’ – EDIT II, features Sania Maskatiya’s signature handcrafted pieces perfect for the winter festivities.

The winter festive collection comprises of 36 distinct embellished and digital printed outfits in bright hues - it’s embellished using gota, ari and zardoze techniques in a wide range of silhouettes. With distinct feminine cuts in luxe fabrics and signature prints for the festive season, this collection comprises of separates available in multiple sizes.

The collection is available at all Sania Maskatiya outlets in Karachi and Lahore, stockists and online at their official e-store.