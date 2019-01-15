Share:

Lahore - Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that the Supreme Court verdict dismissing the NAB appeal against Sharifs in the Avenfield case was the legally correct decision.

He however said in a social media post that extraordinary reasons are required for the cancellation of jail term.

“This decision did not have any practical implications. Nawaz Sharif’s political career has ended and the PML-N is an important political party and needs new leadership,” the minister further said.