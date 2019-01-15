The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the lower court hearing a triple murder case in Dadu district to complete
An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (
The petitioner Rubab pleaded to the court that she, along with her family are facing threats and requested to transfer the case to Karachi.
Upon hearing this, Justice Nisar remarked that maybe
The bench also ordered the police to arrest the absconding accused and submit a report in the court apart from also submitting a monthly progress report of the case in court.
A former Pakistan People’s Party MPA Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio and his brother Nawab Burhan Khan Chandio were nominated in the triple murder case last year in January but were granted a pre-arrest bail from
Sikandar Chandio, one of the seven people nominated in the first information report (FIR), for the murder of Raees Karamullah Chandio and his sons Mukhtar Ahmed Chandio and Qabil Chandio