Share:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the lower court hearing a triple murder case in Dadu district to complete trial within three months and indict the accused within 15 days.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan ( CJP ) Mian Saqib Nisar also ordered authorities to provide security to the complainant Umme Rubab and her family.

The petitioner Rubab pleaded to the court that she, along with her family are facing threats and requested to transfer the case to Karachi.

Upon hearing this, Justice Nisar remarked that maybe police could not arrest the accused and asked petitioner to file an application in the high court for transfer of the case. The court also directed the Sindh High Court to decide the plea within 15 days.

The bench also ordered the police to arrest the absconding accused and submit a report in the court apart from also submitting a monthly progress report of the case in court.

A former Pakistan People’s Party MPA Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio and his brother Nawab Burhan Khan Chandio were nominated in the triple murder case last year in January but were granted a pre-arrest bail from court .