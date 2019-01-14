Share:

OKARA-While reviewing the police campaign against proclaimed offenders, District Police Officer (DPO) Athar Ismail said that according to the vision of Punjab IG Police any official of police department who is found indifferent to his duty will be sent home.

He was chairing a meeting of staff in his office where all the SDPOs and SHOs of the district were present to produce detailed reports of their performance within their jurisdiction. He reprimanded SHO Shahbore Rifat Hameed for not showing better performance and issued him a show cause notice.

He hoped that all the police officers and employees would leave no stone unturned to maintain law and order. He warned that the negligent police officers would be dealt with sternly.

Woman 'raped'

A woman was allegedly raped. Police said that she was busy in domestic chores alone when suspected Saqib Rauf entered the house and raped her. Later, B-Division police registered a case.