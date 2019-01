Share:

SIALKOT: The Sialkot International Airport (SIAL) will remain closed for next three days (January 15 to 17, 2019) for necessary repair to runways. SIAL's Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza informed that the airport will remain closed from Tuesday (Jan 15 to 17, 2019) for repair to its runways. He said that all flight operations will remain suspended for two days and all flights are being rescheduled for convenience of the passengers.