Share:

KARACHI - SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS and CGTO) team has launched the 3rd phase of Operation Grift or anti-gas theft drive by keeping a close vigilance and taking action against those industrial and captive power units that are not following the scheduled gas closure on Sundays.

The CGTO’s teams consisting of Intelligence, Measurement and Technical Wings kept a tight vigilance on industrial zones in Sindh including Karachi to see if they were complying with the closure instructions on Sundays. The industrial closure is part of gas load management plan to ensure that the line pack situation remains satisfactory during the week days.

To keep a check on the compliance, CGTO’s Task Force inspected Union Fabrics factory located in SITE Industrial Area in Karachi. The team observed that Union Fabrics was violating the closure order and was consuming gas to run its operations this Sunday, in clear violation of the Company schedule. Summarily, since the act was a violation of the GSA between SSGC and the unit, the latter’s connection was dismantled.

The SSGC management has issued special orders to CGTO to keep a close watch on industries in Sindh including Karachi and take appropriate action on violators.