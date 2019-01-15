Share:

LAHORE - The KSE-100 of Pakistan Stock Exchange closed positive to settle at 39,412 points, an increase of 0.9 percent DoD or 363 points. The index opened on a positive note, reaching a high of +455 points on the back of anticipation of relief for the stock market in the government's upcoming mini-budget. Overall volumes clocked in at 115m shares with traded value settling at US$39mn.

Top volume leaders of the market were PAEL (+2.9 percent), KEL (+1.7 percent), LOTCHEM (+0.5 percent), FFC (+2.8 percent) and BOP (+1.3 percent). Pharmaceutical sector remained in the limelight with SEARL (+4.0 percent), AGP (+3.2 percent), ABOT (+3.8 percent) and GLAXO (+5 percent) closing in the green. Moving forward, experts recommended investors to track news flows with respect to the mini budget.