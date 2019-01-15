Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister of IT, Environment and Costal Development Taimoor Talpur promised to help Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in the best possible manner and take up the issue of establishing bowling alley at proposed Sports City in Karachi.

In an interview with The Nation, Talpur said he was highly impressed the way Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem and his brother Khawaja Ahmed Fawad successfully conducted the 5th PTBF National Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 at Arena Bowling Club. “On the special directives of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government has made top most priority to promote indigenous sports and provide every possible facility to the talented youth of the province. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has also announced to establish Sports City in Karachi, which will include all the major sports.

“I have offered Khawaja Ahmed and Khawaja Fawad to bring in writing suggestions and their requirements for establishing bowling alley, providing of international coaching to tenpin bowlers and sending them abroad for international events. I will personally follow the application and I assure them of Sindh government help in establishing bowling alley and also arranging state-of-the-art oiling machines at every single bowling club of the city,” he added.

The Minister said he has played bowling for the very first time and let him confess that he really liked this game and seriously thinking about starting it as an amateur and then become a professional. “We have immense talent available in the province and we just need to provide the youth grassroots-level training to help them excel in this particular sport.”

He said: “We will soon start provincial talent hunt programme. The sports city will cover all the basic requirements of the youth of the province. I am keen to help the federation in conducting international tournament in Pakistan especially in Karachi. I know for this purpose, the federation needs at least 24-lane bowling club. The PTBF should send its proposed plan and suitable venue for establishing bowling club and feasibility report. I will talk to the CM and also to Bilawal Bhutto, while I’ll also take Provincial Sports Advisor onboard to pursue the project.”

“Last year, Karachi hosted the PSL-3 final in a befitting manner and this year too, we are going to host not only the final, but also other PSL matches, as it will help the country and province in sending a very clear message to international community that Pakistan is peaceful and sports-loving country. I will soon hold meeting with PTBF and Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association (STBA) representatives to discuss in detail measures required to ease the problems of bowlers of the province. We are committed to carry forward the dream of late Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who was found supporter of sports,” Talpur concluded.