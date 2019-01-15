Share:

LAHORE : TPL Properties has signed a MoU with Equitativa, the largest Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) manager in the GCC and manager of Emirates REIT, to form a REIT Management Company (RMC) in Pakistan. Together, Equitativa and TPL Properties will launch real estate investment trusts for the first time under JV with foreign RMC in Pakistan, which are expected to fuel growth in real estate investment in the country and provide an opportunity for institutional and retail investors to participate in this new asset class. The agreement marks the FDI in this sector after the regulations have been amended. The fact that Equitativa is coming to Pakistan demonstrates that the regulations are enabling and attracting investment in this particular sector. Sylvain Vieujot, group chairman of Equitativa, commented: "We are pleased to sign this agreement with TPL Properties to establish the first REIT in the country. The idea to expand into emerging markets with REITs allows unique investment opportunities and delivers competitive total returns based on high, steady dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.”