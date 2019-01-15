Share:

A training workshop for Central Police Office employees to handle any emergency situation was held under the supervision of AIG Admin Asad Sarfraz at Central Police Office on Monday. The officers of Civil Defence Department trained approximately 1,000 employees of the CPO. They imparted training about protective measures in case of an emergency. They briefed the officials about methods of medical first aid and rescue during emergency. The AIG Admin said that the basic purpose of the workshop was to ensure safety of officials and adopting precautionary measures in case of any untoward situation. Later, a mock exercise was also held at the CPO in which a number of employees participated.