Share:

The Punjab government on Monday transferred and posted officers. As per the notification, DC Gujranwala DC Manzoor Nasir was posted as OSD while ADC Revenue Kanwal Batool was given additional charge of the office. Moreover, District and Sessions Judge and Presiding Officer district consumer Court Gujrat Bakht Fakhar Behzad was transferred and posted as Presiding Officer Labour Court Sahiwal. Awaiting posting Associate Professor Ghulam Mustafa Sh was posted as secretary Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, OSD Sohail Babur was directed to report Local Government department, ADC F&P Rehana Farhat was posted as ADC Headquarters.