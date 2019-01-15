Share:

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a cabinet reshuffle Monday morning after one of his key ministers resigned last week.Trudeau tapped two rookies and moved three ministers in his cabinet shakeup. The reshuffle came four days after Scott Brison announced his resignation as president of the Treasury Board last Thursday and would not seek re-election in the parliament later this year. Brison’s departure triggered the cabinet reshuffle.

Jane Philpott, currently Minister of Indigenous Services and Vice-Chair of the Treasury Board, becomes President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government. Seamus O’Regan, currently Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defense, becomes Minister of Indigenous Services. Jody Wilson-Raybould, currently Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, becomes Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defense.

David Lametti, currently Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, becomes Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

Bernadette Jordan, currently Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Democratic Institutions, becomes Minister of Rural Economic Development.

The reshuffle puts the number of federal cabinet ministers at 36, the largest under the current government. Trudeau has reshuffled his cabinet three times since he became Canadian Prime Minister in November 2015.