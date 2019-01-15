Share:

US - US President Donald Trump has denied that he worked for Russia, following a report that the FBI investigated whether he was working for the Kremlin.

Addressing reporters at the White House as he left for Louisiana, he said: “I never worked for Russia.”

He added: “I think it’s a disgrace that you even ask that question because it’s a whole big fat hoax.”

Mr Trump was asked the same question by a Fox News host in an interview aired on Saturday, and called it “insulting”.

It was also reported at the weekend that Mr Trump had confiscated the notes of his own interpreter after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to the Washington Post newspaper, he ordered the translator not to discuss the details of what was said.

ABC News reports that Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives are considering issuing subpoenas to interpreters who attended Mr Trump’s meetings with Mr Putin.