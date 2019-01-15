Share:

ISLAMABAD - President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espionosa will be in Islamabad from January 18-22 at the invitation of the government of Pakistan, the foreign ministry said yesterday.

This visit to Pakistan is the first to any country in the Asia-Pacific region by the President of the General Assembly, after her election, a foreign ministry statement said.

Espionosa will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will hold a meeting with the visiting dignitary.

Apart from official engagements, the PGA will also meet members of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme and visit Pakistan’s Peacekeeping Training Center. Espionosa will also address members of academia, think tanks and students.

This marks the second visit by the President of UN General Assembly since 2010, the statement said.