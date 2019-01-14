Share:

LAHORE-Last week, social media began buzzing with the 'rumour' that Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed will soon work in a film together.

Finally the wait is over the couple will be collaborating on a film called ‘Tich Button’. According to reports, Farhan will be starring alongside Khaani famed star, Feroze Khan. The film will also mark Qasim Ali Mureed 's feature film directorial debut, known for directing the ARY comedy drama Angan.

Farhan said earlier that he made his film debut in Khalil for the upcoming directorial debut of Rehman Qamar, but opted out due to creative differences.

Humayun Saeed is also part of the film, but the details have not yet been disclosed. Qasim Ali Moeen will shortly direct the film that will be released later this year on the floor.