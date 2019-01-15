Share:

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will reach Islamabad today.

Khalilzad will remain in Pakistan till January 19 during which he will hold talks with top civil and military leadership of Pakistan for reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad would be accompanied by US Deputy Secretary of State Alice Wells. Zalmay Khalilzad is on two-week long trip for reconciliation in Afghanistan during which he will also visit China, Afghanistan and India.

During his visit to Pakistan, Khalilzad would seek support for peace process in Afghanistan, empowering the Afghan people to decide their nation’s fate.

The US envoy would also hold delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office, regarding the Afghan peace process and negotiations process with the Afghan Taliban and the US army’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.