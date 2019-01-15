Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has slammed Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary and said that Fawad would be working as spokesperson of another political party very soon.

Advisor said that federal minister should not consider Sindh as his personal land.

In a statement on Monday, the provincial adviser said that conquering Sindh through unconstitutional way was day dreaming of PTI. “Democratic and constitutional government of Pakistan People’s Party extends sympathy to political orphans,” he said and added that PTI’s increasing love with non- political people of Sindh had indicated their mind set. He said that PTI was considering political entity and force to those people who were always rejected by the people of Sindh.

He said that PPP was fully supported by the people of the province and he termed expulsion of Sindh government as day dreaming of PTI. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf should study constitution and 18th amendment so that their political approach is expanded.