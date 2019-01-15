Share:

KARACHI - Cold winds from Quetta have turned weather in Karachi chiller as the Met office also predicted light rain in the provincial capital of Sindh.

Light rain is expected as weather is getting cloudy in the metropolis on Monday. The met office said the temperature was recorded 6 degree centigrade in the morning.

Cold waves persisted throughout the night in Karachi as the Siberian winds made the city cooler and there was a bit foggy condition in the morning. Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division.

Mainly very cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country on Sunday, according to National Weather Forecasting Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department.

However, partly cloudy weather is expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the latest PMD advisory said.

Rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places on Sunday in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Quetta, Makran, Sukkur, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, D.G khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions.