ISLAMABAD-A 4-year-old girl who had fallen down from Airport stairs has died.

According to media reports, the 4-year girl had fallen down from the Islamabad Airport stairs and as a result she got injured. She was immediately shifted to PIMS hospital for medical assistance where she succumbed to injuries. Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan took notice of the incident and sought report of the incident from airport management.

He said that according to eye witnesses, girl fell from mother’s hand while stepping down the stairs and incident occurred accidentally.

He expressed deep concern over girl death and said that “we will secure electric stairs of airport to avert recurrence of such incident in future.