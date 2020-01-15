Share:

PESHAWAR - At least nine people were injured on Tuesday in an explosion near the Karkhano police checkpost in Peshawar.

According to the Hayatabad Medical Complex spokesperson, nine persons injured in the blast were brought to the hospital, of whom five were women.

At least one woman is in critical condition, the HMC spokesperson said. Rescue 1122 workers reached the site, which has been cordoned off by the police and Bomb Disposal Unit, as personnel comb the area for evidence.

Additional Inspector General BDS Shaqat Malik said that a hand grenade was used in the explosion, adding that further investigation into the incident is being carried out.