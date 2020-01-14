Share:

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will open its first-phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from today (Wednesday) January 15, across the country. According to Director Admissions Muhammad Riaz, academic programs being offered in the first-phase include Matric, F.A. MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

Contrary to previous practice, the AIOU now holds admissions for each semester in two phases. The second phase will begin from March 1, through which applications will be invited for Master, B.Ed (Associate degree) and teachers’ training programmes.

The applications for the admissions of Matric, F.A programmes will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.Phil/Ph.D/BS (face-to-face) will be received till February 14.

As per new schedule, admissions of BA/BS/B.Ed/MA and M.Sc programmes will take place from March 1 and would be continued till April 15.

The AIOU will help the interested students to apply for the admissions through online.

The university will set up prospectus’s sale points here at the university’s main campus as well as regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.