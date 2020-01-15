Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force called on King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at Defence Forces Headquarters. The Air Chief conveyed the best wishes and greetings from the government and people of Pakistan.

King Hamad expressed his satisfaction on the level of brotherly relations and bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He also expressed Bahrain’s keenness to further boost cooperation with Pakistan in the field of defence in general and Air Force in particular, said a Press release issued by PAF.

Earlier, the Air Chief also met General Shaikh Muhammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard and Lieutenant General Dhiyab bin Saqr Al-Nuaimi, Chief-of-Staff, Bahrain Defence Force. Various matters of bilateral cooperation and professional interest were discussed during the meeting. The Air Chief also called on Major General Shaikh Hammad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Commander of Bahrain Royal Air Force. Commander of Bahrain Royal Air Force appreciated high standards of professionalism being set by Pakistan Air Force over the years.

The Air Chief offered support to the Bahrain Air Force in the fields of military training and aviation. Both the dignitaries reiterated to further enhance the existing cordial relations between both the air forces. Earlier on his arrival at Air headquarters, the Air Chief was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Royal Bahrain Air Force.